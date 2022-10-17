TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Following Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee over the weekend, linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media about what he felt went wrong that game.

Head Coach Nick Saban said the team was lacking energy and that they usually chant coming out of the locker room. On Saturday, they didn’t.

Anderson admitted that the team wasn’t fully focused and lacked intensity throughout the game.

“I think we probably just had a lot of anxiety, we didn’t have the same intensity that we had a couple weeks ago. We most definitely needed that to carry over into this game, but, just the intensity was not where it needed to be,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the team must return to the “Alabama standard.”

“We just gotta go back home to momma, go back home to technique, go back to doing the right things the right way and just having our standard. Whether that’s tucking in your shirt, being on time for meetings, everything, doing everything the right way, the way that Alabama’s supposed to be ran and done,” he said.

Fifty-two points is the most an Alabama defense has allowed in the Saban era. Anderson finished with three total tackles in the loss.

“I think it’s going to be a good week for us to take the challenge on and continue to improve as a defense and get ready for Mississippi State,” he added.

Alabama returns home for a showdown with Mississippi State Oct. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.