TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jason Jackson is now the Alabama baseball team’s interim head coach after Brad Bohannon was fired Thursday.

Jackson joined the Crimson Tide in June 2017 as its pitching coach shortly after Bohannon was named head coach. Before coming to Tuscaloosa, he spent over a decade as an NCAA Division I assistant coach.

Alabama holds a 4.23 ERA in 2023, which is the 29th-best in the nation. Last season, the Crimson Tide recorded 540 strikeouts, the fourth-most in program history. Its 9.3 strikeouts-per-game in 2022 was a Crimson Tide single-season record. Former Alabama pitchers Connor Prielipp, Dylan Ray, Jacob McNairy and Garrett McMillan were all selected during the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

From 2008-17, Jackson worked at Florida Atlantic and finished his time there as its associate head coach. The Owls won four conference titles and made four NCAA Regionals while Jackson was on staff. Fourteen pitchers from Florida Atlantic were drafted during Jackson’s time at the university.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native coached at South Alabama, Mercer and North Florida College before arriving at Florida Atlantic. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Florida State. Jackson played baseball at Santa Fe College and earned his first degree there in 1998.