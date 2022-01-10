Where to find national championship gear if Alabama wins

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Georgia Bulldogs Monday at 7 p.m. in Indianapolis for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.
If the Tide secures the win, you can visit these 9 Academy Sports locations across Alabama to get your gear:
- Huntsville – 2900 Memorial Parkway SW
- Decatur – 1205 Wimberly Drive SW
- Gadsden – 601 George Wallace Drive
- Hoover – 2810 John Hawkins Parkway
- Trussville – 1612 Gadsden Highway in Birmingham
- Tuscaloosa – 710 Skyland Boulevard
- Montgomery – 8610 Eastchase Parkway
- Dothan – 3950 Montgomery Highway
- Mobile – 3725 Airport Boulevard, Suite #200
If Alabama wins, Academy will have these products for sale:
- Nike Locker Room T-Shirts (Men’s, Women, and Youth) – the same ones that the players and coaches are wearing on the field
- Nike Locker Room Hats – the same ones that the players and coaches are wearing on the field
- Novelty items like flags, car decals, lanyards, koozies, and more
- Additional National Championship t-shirts, hats, and beanies
The sports store will re-open its doors immediately after the game to begin selling Alabama National Championship Locker Room apparel. The gear will also be available on their website.