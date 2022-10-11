KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — This Saturday, the University of Alabama football team will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee for a highly anticipated matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Both teams will come into the game undefeated, the first time since 1989 that has happened. Alabama (6-0) comes into this one after surviving against the Texas A&M Aggies, 24-20. The Volunteers (5-0) return home after going into Baton Rouge and dominating LSU, 40-13. And it’s the first matchup of top-6 AP teams at Neyland Stadium since 1998.

The last time Tennessee beat Alabama was in 2006, the year before head coach Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. The Volunteers won 16-13 in Knoxville. Erik Ainge was the quarterback for Tennessee, he finished 28-for-46, with 302 yards and three interceptions in the win. Bret Smith led the Vols in receiving with 95 yards on seven catches. John Parker Wilson led the Crimson Tide at quarterback, he finished 13-of-29 for 158 yards in the loss. DJ Hall led Bama in receiving with 102 yards on seven catches.

Since then, Alabama has won the last 15 meetings between the two teams. Last year, the Crimson Tide won 52-24 in Tuscaloosa. Saturday’s meeting is shaping up to be arguably the best in series history.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.