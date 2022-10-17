TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban addressed the media Monday following the team’s loss to Tennessee 52-49.

The Crimson Tide played extremely undisciplined and made several mistakes in the game that resulted in Tennessee capitalizing and cashing them in for points.

“There was too many things that we did in the game, 17 penalties, 130 yards of field position. Probably lost about 70 yards of field position on special teams, whether it was poor execution by a specialist or the mistake we made trying to pick the ball up, when it wasn’t a live ball. I mean, that’s 200 yards in a game, so that’s like two touchdowns probably,” Saban said.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt gave the secondary nightmares all night long. He had six total catches, five of them resulted in touchdowns to go along with 207 yards. Late-game efficiency cost the Tide also as Will Reichard missed a go-ahead 50-yard field goal, which gave the Volunteers the ball back with time still on the clock.

“Gave up explosive plays on defense, which is something that we had done a good job of until that point of not doing. You know, the last five plays of the game, we didn’t execute. We can talk about running the ball but, we dropped a pass, clock would be running and we would be closer. We missed a hot and don’t run the route right, clock would be running and we would be closer. So, this is something that, from the bottom up, I’m talking about coaches, I’m talking about every player, I’m talking about me, we all have to do a better job to help these guys learn from their mistakes and improve and get better,” he added.

Saban also pointed out that the energy level wasn’t where it needed to be from the players.

“I thought we were tight, especially to start the game. I mean, coming out of the locker room, our players always chant, they weren’t chanting, I said why aren’t you guys chanting? What’s up with that? It’s not that they don’t want to do it, it’s not that they’re not trying, I just think we’ve got to get our focus in the right place and our psychological disposition in the right place,” said Saban.

Alabama returns to Tuscaloosa for its homecoming match up with Mississippi State. Kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m.