What Alabama fans can expect at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — College football is officially back.

In week one, Nick Saban led the Alabama Crimson Tide onto the field in Atlanta where the team defeated the Miami Hurricanes. The team will be back in Tuscaloosa this Saturday for their home opener against the Bears of Mercer University.

Nick Frenz says this season, UA fans will notice some changes at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Unlike in 2020, tailgating will be permitted on campus, and Bryant-Denny Stadium will be at 100% capacity.

“It’s the one thing moms and dad and kids and families look forward to all year is football season. And I think getting back to some sense of normalcy at the stadium and the quad is important and people have circled this on their calendar,” he said.

University of Alabama students Carli Cocco and Kelvin Thomas are thrilled with the new policy changes and are ready to go to a home game with no restrictions.

“I’ve been looking forward to going to the football games this year for so long, and I’ve never been to a college football game. So I think that’s super exciting,” Cocco said.

Kelvin Thomas says he is excited too but has some concerns about COVID-19 and thousands of fans sitting together so close on gameday.

“I do highly encourage everyone who is not vaccinated and who are vaccinated to still wear your mask to do the right thing, because it makes sense to keep everyone safe,” he said.

UA officials have said masks are required for fans using the Gameday Shuttle and in all non-residential UA buildings. Fans who currently have COVID-19 or symptoms, have been exposed to someone who is COVID-positive, and/or have been directed by a health care professional to be in quarantine or isolation for a period of time that includes game day should not attend the game.