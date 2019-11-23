No. 5 Alabama takes early lead against Western Carolina, 38-0

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Western Carolina University will take on the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide without their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Catamounts will be the first team Alabama plays since Tagoavailoa’s injury in last week’s game against Mississippi State. The quarterback left the game before the half with a dislocated hip.

Mac Jones will lead the Tide in this week’s game against Western Carolina. Jones is no stranger to the starting position. He started and played the entire game against Arkansas this season after Tagovailoa had surgery on his right ankle. Tagovailoa suffered a right ankle injury, similar to the left ankle injury he had during the 2018 football season.

Tagovailoa is at the game this week after having hip surgery Monday in Houston, Texas.

Back in ttown! Thank you all for the prayers and support! Join us tomorrow in support of our seniors and our last home game of the season!!! Roll Tide #RainorShine — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) November 22, 2019

Kickoff is set at 11 a.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Game Blog

1st Q

(11:44) Joseph Bulovas 29 yard field goal kick is good. 3-0, Tide

(9:00) Mac Jones pass to DeVonta Smith for 57 yards for a TD. Kick is good 10-0, Tide

(5:33) INT. WCU Tyrie Adams pass intercepted for a TD. Xavier McKinney return for 81 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 17-0, Tide

2nd Q

(11:29) Brian Robinson Jr. run for 5 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 24-0, Tide

(7:36) Mac Jones pass to Najee Harris for 12 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 31-0, Tide

(4:08) Mac Jones pass to Jaylen Waddle for 54 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 38-0, Tide

HALFTIME: Alabama off to an early lead, 38-0

3rd Q

(13:41) Najee Harris run for 3 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 45-0, Tide