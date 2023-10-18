TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to host the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday in the annual “Third Saturday in October” game.

The game a year ago between the two was an absolute classic, as the Volunteers kicked a game-winning field goal and stormed out of Neyland Stadium with a 52-49 win. Last year, both teams came into the game undefeated, as Alabama was ranked No. 3 and the Vols were No. 6.

This year, the stakes are even higher, as both teams already have a loss. Another loss for either program virtually eliminates them from making the College Football Playoff.

The 6-1 Crimson Tide come into this one after escaping an Arkansas comeback at Bryant-Denny Stadium and winning, 24-21. The 5-1 Volunteers are coming off an impressive win at home, edging out the Texas A&M Aggies, 20-13.

Alabama will be off next week, and the following week it hosts LSU. Tennessee will travel to Lexington next week and face Kentucky.

Last year’s game was full of offense, this one could be different

Last year’s showdown produced over 1,000 yards of offense combined for the two teams. Both teams lost their starting quarterback to the NFL in Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker, and Bama lost explosive running back Jahmyr Gibbs while the Vols lost Jalin Hyatt, who had 207 yards and five touchdowns in the game a year ago.

Both teams have the ability to put pressure on the quarterback, as Alabama ranks No. 4 nationally in team sacks and the Vols rank No. 3. Both programs are also in the top 20 for total defense, as the Vols allow about 303 yards a game and the Tide give up 291.6 yards per contest.

Bama looks to take control back of rivalry

Last year was the first time in the Nick Saban era the Vols took down the Crimson Tide. Alabama leads the all-time series 58-39-7, with Tennessee having more victories over Bama than any other college program. The Tide looks to get this year’s win and carry on the tradition of postgame cigars.

Interesting QB matchup between Joe Milton and Jalen Milroe

Last year’s game featured what would later be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and the 68th overall pick between Young and Hooker. This year features two strong-armed quarterback who can throw the deep ball very well but at times struggle with touch and accuracy. It will be interesting to see who plays better and can help lead its team to victory.

Betting Lines