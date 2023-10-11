TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football returns home to Bryant-Denny Stadium after a huge win over Texas A&M, as they face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Bama sits at 5-1 and claimed sole possession of first in the SEC West after defeating the Jimbo-led Aggies, 26-20, in Kyle Field. Jalen Milroe had a career day passing, accounting for 321 yards through the air to go with three touchdowns. Jermaine Burton was on the receiving end for the majority of those yards, catching nine passes for 197 yards and two scores.

Defense and special teams also played a pivotal role in the road win, with Chris Braswell blocking a field goal and Caleb Downs intercepting Max Johnson.

The Razorbacks are 2-4 and look to get back into the win column after four consecutive losses. Last week, they were taken down by the Ole Miss Rebels in a game that came down to the final minutes, 27-20. Quarterback KJ Jefferson finished 25-of-39 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Ty Washington caught seven passes for 90 yards to go with two scores.

Here’s what to look for in Tide vs. Razorbacks:

Bama front seven vs Razorbacks’ offensive line

KJ Jefferson has been under extreme pressure the last three games, being sacked 16 times in the last three contests. The Alabama front seven will look to take advantage of that as they have been one of the most dominant in the country and rank fifth in the country for team sacks with 22 sacks in six games this season.

Can Jalen Milroe build off last week’s performance?

Last week was possibly the best week Milroe has had this season, and he made plays when they were needed most. After throwing an interception during the first drive of the second half, Caleb Downs got the ball back for the offense and Milroe would go on to find Jermaine Burton for a touchdown. He showed a ton of resiliency and the ability to respond after negative play, seeming to get better each week.

Crimson Tide continues to try and build an identity

This will be another week for this season’s Alabama football team to try and establish their identity. The defense has shown that they are capable of being dominant on a consistent basis. The offense is still working through issues after struggling to run the ball last week. While they’re still a work in progress, it was refreshing to see the Crimson Tide have an explosive air attack.

Betting Lines