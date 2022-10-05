TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is set for a highly anticipated match-up with the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday at 7 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide (5-0) come into this one after an impressive 49-26 win on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2). A&M (3-2) is looking to pull off the upset after losing to Mississippi State (4-1) last week, 42-24. If both teams came into this game undefeated, College Gameday may have made the trip to Tuscaloosa to cover the game. After the feud earlier in the summer between head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, college football fans have been waiting on this game.

The Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide last year in College Station, 41-38. Here’s what to look for in the game:

Will Bryce Young play?

This will be the main question throughout the week as the game approaches. Saban has said that Young is day-to-day with a shoulder injury and the team has a special package for Jalen Milroe if Young isn’t able to play. If Young doesn’t play, look for the Crimson Tide to run the ball a ton to create holes for Milroe and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Emotions may play a factor early

With all the controversy that ensued over the summer between the two head coaches, both teams should come into this game fired up. The motivation may be different for the two teams as A&M may come into this one fired up after losing last week and Alabama’s motivation may be the loss to the Aggies last year. Will Anderson said over the summer that “When we play Texas A&M, everything will be addressed then.”

The post-game exchange between Saban and Fisher

If the game ends up being a blow out, this may be the most important thing to look for. When the game is officially over and the two coaches meet near the 50-yard line, it will be interesting to see how long the interaction is. Saban called out the Aggies over the summer, saying that they “bought every player on their team.” Fisher responded by saying him and Saban are “done,” while also calling him a “narcissist.”

Betting Lines