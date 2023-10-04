COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WIAT) — Alabama heads to Kyle Field Saturday to take on Texas A&M in a game that could heavily impact the SEC West. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS 42.

The Crimson Tide sits at 4-1 and is coming off a dominant road win against Mississippi State, 40-17. Bama used a balance attack to defeat the Bulldogs, with the team accounting for 164 passing yards and 193 rushing yards to finish with 357 yards of total offense. The defense also caused havoc for the Mississippi State air raid, tallying three interceptions, including a Chris Braswell pick-six.

As for the 4-1 Aggies, they’re coming off a neutral-site victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Max Johnson has taken the reigns as QB1 after Conner Weigman suffered a season ending foot injury. Johnson finished 17-of-28 for 210 yards and a touchdown last Saturday. But it was the defense that stole the show as it made life difficult for KJ Jefferson, sacking him seven times, holding the Razorbacks to 42 total rushing yards and forcing an interception.

Here’s what to look for when Tide faces the Aggies:

This game has a rivalry-like feel to it

The last two meetings have been extremely competitive, with the differential only being seven points. A&M won in 2021, 41-38, and Alabama won last year, 24-20. Texas A&M wide receiver Anias Smith said this game is personal for him, as his brother, Maurice Smith, once played for the Crimson Tide. Smith said during a press conference Monday, “I know what Nick Saban wants, and we’re gonna mess that up.”

The game in Bryant-Denny a year ago also seemed personal after Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher traded jabs with each other during the offseason.

Tide offensive line vs. Aggies front seven

The Texas A&M defensive line has been looking like the best in the country, tallying seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss in each of its last two games. The Alabama offensive line has been a major concern for the Crimson Tide, as it has given up 20 sacks in five games this season. The point of emphasis against Mississippi State was to pound the football, as Alabama ran the ball a whopping 43 times. If the Tide want to win, it has to protect Jalen Milroe and create holes for the running backs.

Huge game to see where both teams are at this point

Both teams have one loss on its record to a non-conference opponent. The winner of this game will take sole possession of first place in the SEC West and have major momentum as conference play continues. Both teams still have major challenges ahead, but a game like this can show where both teams are as they try to win out and have a chance at making it to the College Football Playoff.

Betting Lines