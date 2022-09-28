FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama football team is set for its first ranked match-up of the season as they travel to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to face Arkansas Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Crimson Tide (4-0) come into this game after blowing out Vanderbilt, 55-3. The Razorbacks (3-1) lost its first game of the season last week in Dallas against the Texas A&M Aggies. Last year when these two teams met, it was a shoot-out in Bryant-Denny Stadium as Bama came away with the win, 42-35. Bryce Young was 31-of-40 and set an Alabama single-game record with 559 passing yards to go with five touchdowns.

Here’s what to look for in Tide vs Hogs:

How will Bama handle the hostile environment?

Alabama hasn’t had many weaknesses the past few years but one thing that should concern Tide fans is how they play on the road. Last year, they had close road battles with Florida and Auburn and lost at Texas A&M. This year, in their one away game at Texas, the Crimson Tide struggled but managed to come away with the win. It’ll be interesting to see if Bama can play sound, disciplined football in enemy territory Saturday.

Will this game be a shoot-out like last year?

Both quarterbacks return this year, but the biggest change is the receivers that will be playing. Jameson Williams led the Crimson Tide in receiving in last years game with 190 yards and three touchdowns, followed by John Metchie III with 173 yards and a score. Arkansas was led by Treylon Burks who had 179 yards and two touchdowns in the match-up. All three receivers are now in the NFL and both teams feature new weapons on the outside who are very capable of putting up numbers and running up the scoreboard.

This game could show where Alabama stands

This is the first of three straight ranked games to be played for Alabama. Setting the tone and dominating Arkansas in front of its home crowd could show the world that the Crimson Tide are still a force to be reckoned with and capable of beating Georgia. After Arkansas, Bama is scheduled to host No. 17 Texas A&M and then travel to Rocky Top to face No. 8 Tennessee.

Betting Lines