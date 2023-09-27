STARKVILLE, Miss. (WIAT) — Alabama football hits the road for its first SEC road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The 3-1 Crimson Tide used a strong second half last week to surge to victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, 24-10. This week, they take on the dynamic air-raid offense of the 2-2 Bulldogs, who are coming off a loss to South Carolina, 37-30.

Jalen Milroe was efficient in the win, passing for 225 yards and a touchdown. Alabama was also able to run the ball effectively with Jase McClellan carrying the ball 17 times for 105 yards and a score.

Despite the loss, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was 30-of-48, to go with 487 yards and a touchdown. Lideatrick Griffin was on the receiving end of Rogers’ lone touchdown and caught seven passes for 256 yards.

Here’s what to look for in Tide vs. Bulldogs:

Can the Alabama defense keep it going?

The Bama defense did a great job in the second half of shutting down the Ole Miss offense. The Rebels only scored three points in the second half and only rushed for a total of 56 yards with arguably the best running back in the SEC in Quinshon Judkins.

The Alabama secondary will be put to the test this week as this is a Bulldog offense which passed for 487 yards on the Gamecock defense.

Could this be a breakout week for the Alabama passing game?

While the Bulldogs pass for a ton of yards, they give up a ton of yards through the air as well. The defense ranks 120th in passing yards allowed, giving up an average of 280 yards a game.

Jalen Milroe hasn’t necessarily had a breakout game as far as passing the ball, but look for the Crimson Tide to be aggressive against a lackluster Bulldog secondary.

Night game in Stark Vegas

It’s the first true road test for the Crimson Tide as the game will be one of the last to kick off at 8p.m. The cowbells will be ringing and the environment will be hostile, so it’ll be interesting to see if nerves play any type of role and if it causes any sort of confusion for the team.

