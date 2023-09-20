TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium after an ugly win on the road against South Florida last week, 17-3. Alabama faces Ole Miss Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The 2-1 Crimson Tide is coming off a win that didn’t necessarily feel like a win against the Bulls. Bama started Notre Dame transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner. But after five consecutive possessions that resulted in punts, the Tide turned to redshirt freshman Ty Simpson before halftime.

After Dallas Turner forced a fumble that was recovered by James Smith, Alabama tied the game at three going into the break. From there on, Bama would score a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters that helped it pull away from the Bulls in Raymond James Stadium.

Ole Miss, on the other hand, started its season 3-0. The Rebels are currently No. 11 in total offense, averaging 526.7 yards per game and are coming off a 48-23 win against Georgia Tech.

They’re still looking to figure out things defensively after hiring former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. The Yellow Jackets tallied 474 total yards against the Rebels’ defense.

Here’s what to look for when the Tide faces the Rebels:

Jalen Milroe is the guy without question

In a press conference Monday, head coach Nick Saban said Milroe “earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.” After the USF game, the decision seemed pretty obvious. Buchner didn’t have a great showing, and Simpson showed potential but is still a developing young player. Alabama is in a position where it has to win out, as no two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff. Milroe seemingly gives the Tide the best opportunity week-in and week-out.

If not now for Lane Kiffin, when?

This seems to be the best chance Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has ever had at taking down his former boss. Ole Miss seems to have the advantage at quarterback, returning Jaxson Dart and having experience at the backup position with Spencer Sanders. Golding is familiar with Bama’s offense, and it’ll be interesting to see the play calling between him and Tommy Rees.

The offensive line struggles for Alabama may be a big factor as well. The Rebels have 10 sacks on the season while the Crimson Tide have given up 10 sacks in its last two games.

Alabama must block better and play with discipline

A ton of the criticism regarding this year’s football team has been put on the quarterback, but the offensive line for the Crimson Tide has been a liability this season. In three games, Alabama has allowed 12 sacks. The offensive line must do a better job in pass protection as well as in the run game to create holes for the running backs.

The team has also been undisciplined at times, as Bama is averaging 48 yards per game in penalties. The Crimson Tide has been penalized 17 times, for a total of 144 yards. In the game against USF, Terrion Arnold had a 100-yard kickoff return called back because of holding, and Kool-Aid McKinstry had an interception called back. In the showdown against Texas, Alabama had two touchdowns called back because of penalties.

Betting Lines