TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is back at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday as they face the Vanderbilt Commodores at 6:30 p.m.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) come into this match-up after defeating Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7. The Commodores (3-1) are back on the road after going to Illinois and defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies, 38-28. The last time the two teams met was in 2017 when Bama traveled to Nashville and won, 59-0.

Here’s what to look for in the game:

Will Vandy play both quarterbacks?

Vanderbilt started the season with junior Mike Wright as the quarterback. But after a poor performance against Wake Forest, a game in which Wright was 8-of-15 for only 35 yards and an interception, they went to freshman AJ Swann. Swann got the start against NIU and was 18-of-28 for 255 yards and four touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see how the freshman handles Bama’s defense and if things get rough for him, will they go back to Wright?

Bama’s receiving core is due for a break-out game

This will be a topic worth discussing until the questions are finally answered. Bama has yet to have a receiver go for 100 yards and in two of the three games played, Jahmyr Gibbs has led the Crimson Tide in receiving. Traeshon Holden leads the receivers with 12 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns through three games. The passing attack for Bama has not been as lethal and explosive as in previous years, something Crimson Tide fans were worried about coming into the season. Since 2018, Alabama has had at least one wide receiver reach 1,000 yards.

The Alabama defense may need to put points on the board itself

The Crimson Tide defense created its first turnover of the season against ULM when Will Anderson caught an interception and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. Bama also scored off a blocked punt and a punt return by Brian Branch. If the offense struggles to get anything going, look for the defense and special teams to step up and create points on their own.

Betting Lines