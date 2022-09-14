TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Crimson Tide will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium to host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday at 3 p.m.

Alabama comes into the game after a 1-point victory over the Texas Longhorns in Austin to improve to 2-0. ULM lost its first game of the season to the Longhorns, but won its Week 2 matchup against Nicholls State, 35-7. The last time these two teams met was Nick Saban’s first year at Alabama. ULM won that game in Tuscaloosa, 21-14.

Here’s what to look for in the Tide vs Warhawks matchup:

Bama’s receiving core needs to have a big day

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Crimson Tide in receiving against Texas with nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. The second leading receiver, Traeshon Holden with four catches for 39 yards. There were questions coming into the season on whether Bama’s receiving core would be good enough, with Tyler Harrell and Jojo Earle dealing with injuries, Bama hasn’t had as much speed as their accustomed to on the outside.

Has the offensive line improved from a year ago?

Bama controlled the line of scrimmage early against Texas as Jase McClellan had a 81-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter. But as time went on, that wasn’t the case and the Crimson Tide weren’t even able to convert a fourth-and-one running the ball in a crucial time of the game. Saban said in his press conference Monday that he wants his lineman to be more aggressive.

Look for Alabama to play a much cleaner game

The Tide finished the game against Texas with 15 penalties for 100 yards, the most a Nick Saban led team has ever had. Now that they return to Tuscaloosa to play in front of the home crowd, discipline and attention to detail should be a main focus for Bama.

Betting Lines