TAMPA, Fla. (WIAT) — After falling at home to Texas, 34-24, and losing its 21-game home winning streak, Alabama looks to bounce back against South Florida on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Crimson Tide and Bulls announced the meeting between the two would happen back in 2019. It’s the first time Alabama has had a road game against a non-Power Five school since 2003 when they traveled to Hawaii and lost, 37-29. USF is coming off its first win of the season over Florida A&M, 38-24, while the Tide look to rebound from its first loss of the season.

Here’s what to look for when Tide faces the Bulls:

Bama must win from here on out

There’s no sugarcoating where Alabama is right now. They must win out. No two-loss team has made the College Football Playoff since it began in 2014. Over the past two years, Alabama has responded in a positive way after taking a loss.

Last year after falling to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide dominated Mississippi State the following week, 30-6. After also losing to LSU a year ago, Bama went into Oxford, Mississippi, and took down a Lane Kiffin-led Ole Miss team. Expect Bama to dominate over a lesser opponent and make a statement.

Could a QB change happen?

Head coach Nick Saban said following the Texas game he did have the thought of switching quarterbacks but felt like Jalen Milroe gained confidence during a touchdown drive. Milroe isn’t the only one to blame in the loss, though, as 10 penalties for 90 yards hurt the Tide, some of which occurred on plays that resulted in touchdowns.

How will the Alabama offensive line and defensive front-seven respond?

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker said in a press conference that the mindset of team was “pissed off.” We’ll see how that plays out the rest of the season and how they respond Saturday after allowing five sacks to the Longhorns. On the other side of the ball, Bama couldn’t create much pressure on quarterback Quinn Ewers and finished with zero sacks.

Betting Lines