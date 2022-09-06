AUSTIN, Texas (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide are set for a highly anticipated match-up with the Texas Longhorns Saturday at 11 a.m.

Both teams opened up their 2022-23 season with convincing wins in front of their home crowd. The Longhorns defeated Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 and the Crimson Tide crushed Utah State, 55-0. The last time the two teams faced was in the 2010 BCS National Championship, Bama came out victorious, 37-21. Texas leads the all-time series 7-1.

Here’s what to look for in the Tide vs Longhorns showdown:

Can Bama slow down Bijan Robinson?

The Longhorns will be starting former five-star and freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers. If Alabama is able to contain Texas’ star running back Robinson, Ewers will be forced to beat the veteran Tide defense himself with his arm. Robinson had 10 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Warhawks. Last year as a sophomore, he rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The run game for Bama could be the X-factor

Alabama has been known for its passing attack in recent years and understandably so. The receiving core looked good against the Aggies in Week 1, but if the Tide can establish an effective run game, it could make it extremely difficult for the Texas defense to get off the field. Gibbs rushed nine times Saturday for 93 yards including a 58-yard rush. Bryce Young led the team with 100 yards on five carries and a touchdown.

Austin is going to be electric, how will both teams respond?

This game has been highly anticipated before the season even started and tickets were sold out in early June. It will be a loud, hostile environment and it will be interesting to see if nerves play a role for either team in the beginning of the game.

