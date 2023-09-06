TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to host the Texas Longhorns at 6 p.m. Saturday in a rematch that was a nail-biter between the two last year.

The two teams met last year in Austin and it was the Crimson Tide who walked out of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with a 20-19 victory. The Longhorns opened up the 2023-24 season with a win against Rice, 37-10. Bama opened up its campaign with a dominating win over Middle Tennessee, 56-7.

Here’s what to look for in the Tide vs. Longhorns showdown:

Quarterback matchup between Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers

In last year’s game, many people believe the Longhorns would’ve won the game if it wasn’t for Quinn Ewers having to exit in the first quarter due to a shoulder injury. Ewers was 9-of-12 with 134 yards before exiting.

It’s also the first test of the season for Jalen Milroe, as the Longhorns’ defense will pose more of a threat than the Blue Raiders did in Week 1. Milroe looked to have developed as a passer finishing 13-for-18, 194 yards and three touchdowns.

Can Alabama dominate in the trenches?

The offensive line who was discussed all off-season with the front five weighing an average of 339.4 pounds played a great game against Middle Tennessee, but it feels like it could be even better. Bama only allowed two sacks, both were on the running backs missing their assignment. But, there weren’t too many long rushes on the ground for the Crimson Tide and the leading rusher was Milroe with 48 yards. Expect the Crimson Tide to be physical and emphasize the run game, while occasionally taking deep shots against the Longhorns.

Jaylen Key and Malachi Moore injuries

UAB transfer Jaylen Key started for the Tide in the season opener at free safety and came up with an interception in the win, but left the game with an undisclosed injury. Senior Malachi Moore, a veteran on the Bama defense, also left the game pretty banged up. While Coach Saban has stated that the two are able to practice, it could be a game-changer if they are able to hit the turf on Saturday. If not, watch for Kristian Story to potentially replace Key and Earl Little II to replace Moore at STAR.

Betting Lines