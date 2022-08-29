TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 1 of college football is officially here and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face the Utah State Aggies Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

The Crimson Tide are looking to get back to the national championship game after being defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs last year, 33-16. The Aggies have one game under their belt already as they took on UConn in Week 0 and won, 31-20.

Here’s what to look for as the Tide get ready for the Aggies:

Bama’s new receiving core

Traeshon Holden, Jermaine Burton and Kobe Prentice are the starting receivers for Bama in Week 1. They will have big shoes to fill as someone must prove to be a dependable WR1 and fill the spots of Jameson Williams and John Metchie III. Burton comes in as a transfer from Georgia who is expected to play a big-role in the offense, Holden is looking for a breakout year in his junior season and Prentice surprises some as he’s only a freshman and is starting ahead of sophomore Ja’Corey Brooks.

Aggies rushing attack vs Tide front seven

The Aggies rushed for 245 yards against UConn using nine different players. Sophomore Nathan Carter carried the load rushing 20 times for for 190 yards. Bama returns most of its defense, including a deep front-seven which features Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner, Henry To’oTo’o, DJ Dale, Jaylen Moody, Tim Smith and Byron Young.

New additions for the Tide

Alabama added several new players from the transfer portal who should make a huge impact throughout the season. Eli Ricks comes from LSU, where he had 11 pass deflections, five interceptions and two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs comes from Georgia Tech and gives the Tide a fast, dynamic running back who is also a great pass-catcher. Tyler Harrell brings speed from Louisville and although he’s been dealing with injuries, when fully healthy, should make a big impact in the passing game along with Burton.



