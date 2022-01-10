‘We just want one’: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy pulling for Georgia to beat Alabama in CFP National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WIAT) — Lucas Oil Stadium is the place to be if you want to win a national championship.

That is where we find the two best teams in the country: Alabama and Georgia. The two face each other Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With many believing the Crimson Tide played the best game they possibly could against the Bulldogs during their last showdown in the SEC Championship, some are wondering if they can repeat that win again.

One person who is hoping Alabama will come up short is comedian Jeff Foxworthy, a Georgia native who will be at the game Monday.

“My mom used to say when we were kids, ‘You just share with each other.’ Right? You share. And you guys when the Natty (national championship) every year. It’s been 40 years for us,” said Foxworthy, who has sold over 15 million comedy albums and toured all over the world in his 40-year career. “We love our kids just as much as you love your kids. We’re good people. We go to church. We go to work. We just want one. Shame on you for not sharing with everybody else.”

Foxworthy, who was born in Atlanta and grew up in Hapeville, Georgia, has been a mainstay as a Southern comedian for years. His daughter, Juliane, attended Auburn University.

Georgia has won only two national football championships: in 1942 and 1980. Alabama has won 18.