WATCH: Sights and sounds from Alabama’s trip to Fun Spot America

ORLANDO, FL (WIAT) — Alabama Football took some time away from the practice field to have a little fun Monday morning in Orlando, Florida. The team went to Fun Spot America, along with Michigan’s team.
