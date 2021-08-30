WATCH: Saban, players address media ahead of season opener vs Miami

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football head coach Nick Saban will be addressing the media ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 game against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta.

Alabama comes into the season as defending national champions and the No. 1 team in the country.

Wide receiver John Metchie III and linebacker Christian Harris will also be taking questions in the press conference.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Hurricanes Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above starting at noon.