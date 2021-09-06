WATCH: Saban, Alabama players speak after dominating win vs Miami

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After a 31-point blowout Saturday in Atlanta against the Miami Hurricanes, members of the Alabama Crimson Tide addressed the media Monday.

Head coach Nick Saban was joined by wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive back Brian Branch. Metchie caught six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 win. Branch accounted for five tackles and one tackle for loss.

Saban also made the announcement that linebacker Chris Allen suffered a foot fracture in the game and will likely be out for the rest of the season.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide began their quest to repeat as national champions with a 44-13 victory over the No. 14 Hurricanes. UA Quarterback Bryce Young threw four touchdowns in his first start, breaking the school record for most in a debut.

The Alabama defense sacked Miami quarterback D-Eriq King four times and forced three turnovers. UA led 27-0 before Miami crossed midfield.

The Crimson Tide will take on Mercer at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.