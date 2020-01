NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Alabama men’s basketball team earned its first road win against a Southeastern Conference foe, as it captured a 77-62 victory at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. The 15-point margin of victory was the largest inside Memorial Gymnasium since 1985 and the second-largest win margin at Vanderbilt in series history.

Junior guard John Petty Jr. led the team with a stand out performance, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds to earn his fourth double-double of the season. In the process, the Huntsville, Ala., native collected his 1,000th career point (1,016) to become the 51st Alabama player in program history to achieve the feat and the 32nd to do so in just three years.