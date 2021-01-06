WATCH: DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones speak ahead of College Football Playoff National Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With days until the College Football Playoff National Championship, players and coaches with the University of Alabama will spoke to the media to talk about the game.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who recently was hired to take over the Texas Longhorns, was one of several who spoke during the press conference. Following Sarkisian’s comments, different players will be tapped to speak, including Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood, John Metchie III, Miller Forristall.

Alabama will face Ohio State Jan. 11 in Florida.

Watch the full press conference above.