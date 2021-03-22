WATCH LIVE: Crimson Tide players talk to media ahead of Pro Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a handful of the best players for the Crimson Tide football team will show their talents before some of the biggest coaches and scouts in the NFL during Pro Day.

At 11 a.m. Monday, many of these players will speak to the media ahead of Pro Day. Alabama players that will be speaking to the media include DeVonta Smith, Deonte Brown, Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, Miller Forristall, Thomas Fletcher, and Patrick Surtain II.

During Pro Day, players who have declared themselves for the draft will take part in a series of strength and speed tests to gauge their effectiveness as athletes. These tests include the bench press, 40-yard dash, broad jump, vertical jump, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, and 60-yard shuttle.

Click here to watch the full press conference at 11 a.m.