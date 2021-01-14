TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Crimson Tide players will decide whether to return to Tuscaloosa for their senior seasons or declare for the NFL Draft early.
You can watch the full livestream starting at 2 p.m. in the player above.
- WATCH: Crimson Tide players decide whether to return or enter NFL Draft
- President-elect Biden to unveil $1.5 trillion stimulus package proposal
- Powerball jackpot hits $640 million; Mega Millions grows to $750 million
- Skier rides famous giant waves at Mavericks on custom water skis
- Vegetarians, rejoice! Taco Bell bringing potatoes back to its menu