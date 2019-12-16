WATCH: Alabama Football begins practice ahead of Citrus Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, ALA (WIAT) — Alabama Football began bowl practice Monday as the team prepares for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on January 1st, 2020.

Alabama will take on No. 14 Michigan Wolverines. The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will meet for the fifth time ever. The series is tied at 2 games apiece. Alabama came away with a 41-14 victory in the most-recent matchup between the two teams at the 2012 Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama is making its third Citrus Bowl appearance all-time. It is 2-0 in those games, with wins over Ohio St. in 1995 and Michigan st., following the 2010 season.

LATEST POSTS