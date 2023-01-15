TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Athletic Department has released a statement after Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with murder Sunday.

Miles last played on Dec. 20 against Jackson State and was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury. He appeared in six games this season for the Crimson Tide.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” said UA Athletics.

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team,” UA Athletics said.