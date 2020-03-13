1  of  19
Alabama basketball player Alex Reese charged with public intoxication

Alabama forward Alex Reese (3) hits the floor while going after a loose ball as LSU forward Darius Days, background, applies pressure in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 90-76. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A University of Alabama basketball player was arrested and charged for public intoxication after he was found early Friday morning walking.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department reports that Alex Reese, 20, of Tuscaloosa, a player for the University of Alabama men’s basketball team, was found walking down Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Stillman Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers determined that Reese was under the influence of alcohol and was considered “a danger to himself.”

Officers arrested Reese and charged him with public intoxication. Reese was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a pending $300 bond.

