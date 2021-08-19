UA player nicknamed ‘Kool-Aid’ signs deal with Kool-Aid

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s arguably the most fitting deal inked by a college athlete since the NIL law took effect on July 1.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, whose nickname is Kool-Aid’, has signed a deal with the popular drinking company of the same name.

McKinstry is even known by Kool-Aid on the University of Alabama football rooster. He is a freshman defensive back from the Birmingham area. He went to Pinson Valley High School.

There’s no word yet on what this partnership will mean. But McKinstry and Kool-Aid had fun announcing the news on Twitter by swapping accounts.

