UA fans hoping for deep tournament run

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama basketball fans are excited and cheering on the Crimson Tide as the men’s team competes in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

UA student Sean O’Neill is hoping Alabama can make a deep run and make it to the national championship.

“It’s so great to be able to watch us do so well and be able to rally around all our team’s basketball especially. I think it shows our resilience, and we are never down and out. We never stop fighting and every time it looks bad we get back on defense and put up a few threes and so many comebacks. It’s so fun to watch,” O’Neill said.

Lyndsey Dorozynski says it’s been exciting watching Alabama win the SEC championship, winning in the first round against Iona and now getting to play Maryland in the second round.

Dorozynski is a server at Innisfree Irish Pub and she says Alabama’s success is good for her business and good for the economy.

“I think it’s raising more sales and helping everyone out, all the bars and restaurants. Now that people are getting vaccinated, and we are starting to get full capacity back. And seeing a different sport and lots of people are coming in spending all day just like a football game day. But it’s kind of nice to see a different sport take over,” Dorozynski said.

The Tide takes on Maryland Monday night starting at 7:45 p.m.