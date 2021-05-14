UA Baseball heads to LSU for final SEC roadtrip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama baseball wraps up the 2021 road schedule with a trip to LSU from May 14-16.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are set for a 7 p.m. CT first pitch in the series opener at Alex Box Stadium followed by a pair of 2 p.m. starts on both Saturday and Sunday.

Games one and three of the series will air on SEC Network+ with the middle contest being broadcast nationally on SEC Network.

The two teams last met from April 26-28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, with LSU clinching the series win in Sunday’s rubber match.

