Tua throws 2 TDs, leaves game with injury; Tide defeats Mississippi State 38-7

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is carted off the field after getting injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WIAT) – No. 5 Crimson Tide is taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday.

This game is crucial for the Tide as the team fell to no. 5 in the AP poll after falling to No. 1 LSU. Three weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle, Tua Tagovailoa threw over 400 yards and four touchdowns against LSU.

The loss to LSU has nearly eliminated the Tide’s chance to compete for an SEC Championship, so these last two conference games against Mississippi State and Auburn next week are the Tide’s last chances to leave a lasting impression with the committee.

CBS Sports reports, this is a young Mississippi State team and is not expected to win against an angry Alabama squad looking to get right after the LSU loss, but the late-season improvement is an encouraging sign as the Bulldogs look to win two of their final three to reach bowl eligibility.

Game Blog

Update: Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdowns and was carted off with a reported right hip injury.

The Tide defeated Mississippi State Bulldogs, 38-7.