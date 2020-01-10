Tua Tagovailoa wins Bobby Bowden Award

NEW ORLEANS – Alabama football’s junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the 2019 Bobby Bowden Award on Friday.
The Bobby Bowden award is in its 17th year and recognizes the Division I player who epitomizes a student-athlete from a faith perspective. He must conduct himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community. The award is named after former Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden.
TUA TAGOVAILOA
- Totaled 2,840 passing yards to rank 13th among NCAA signal-callers prior to his injury
- Completed 71.4 percent of his passes (180 of 252)
- The Crimson Tide’s career touchdown responsibility leader 96 (87 passing, 9 rushing)
- Tops on Alabama’s career passing touchdowns list
- Third in the UA record books for career passing yards with 7,442
- Two-time Polynesian College Football Player of the Year (2018-19)