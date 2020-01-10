Tua Tagovailoa wins Bobby Bowden Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women’s basketball team fell in a hard-fought contest to No.14/14 Kentucky, 81-71, inside Coleman Coliseum on Thursday night. With the loss the Crimson Tide (10-6, 0-3 SEC) is still searching for its first conference win of the year, while the Wildcats (13-2, 2-1 SEC) picked up their second-straight Southeastern Conference victory.

Juniors Jasmine Walker and Ariyah Copeland each scored 15 points for the Tide. Walker had her third straight game scoring in double figures to go with her team-high eight rebounds. Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis added 11 points, while recording a season-high 7 assists.