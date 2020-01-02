Tua Tagovailoa to announce football plans Jan. 6

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before an NCAA football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt))

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last couple of months, Alabama fans have been asking one question: will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa return to the Tide next season or will he take his chances in the NFL draft?

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa himself confirmed that he would announce his final decision on the matter Monday, Jan. 6.

I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

Tagovailoa dislocated his hip against Mississippi State Nov. 16, causing him to miss out on the rest of the season. He eventually had surgery in Texas to repair the damage.

During a press conference Dec. 5, Tagovailoa said that regardless of whether he finished up his college career at Alabama or went to the draft, it would be the most important decision of his life.

“Truly, at the end of the day, the decision comes down to me, whether it is right for me to stay or right for me to go,” he said, adding that he would also talk to his family about it.

Tagovailoa’s absence this season was felt by many, including Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

“Look, we lost a great leader, a great player on our team and we’re all hurting because of it,” Saban said during a press conference the Monday after Tagovailoa’s injury. “Just like anytime you lose someone in your family for whatever reasons, everyone in the family is hurting and this is all about people and this is all about the person.”

No details were released on how Tagovailoa would make his official statement Jan. 6.

