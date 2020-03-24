Tua Tagovailoa gets passes in months after hip surgery

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before an NCAA football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt))

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A lack of professional sports and a recent hip surgery aren’t slowing Tua Tagovailoa down.

In an Instagram post Monday night, the former Alabama quarterback filmed himself working on passes, all while doing his own version of “social distancing.”

“Practicing social distancing with the long ball today,” Tagovailoa wrote. “Feels good to spin it again.”

The Hawaiian-born Tagovailoa first came to prominence in the final minutes of the College Football National Championship against Georgia in 2018 for former starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Tagovailoa’s performance, especially his 41-yard pass to win the game in overtime, was named Offensive Most Valuable Player.

From there, Tagovailoa became the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback until he dislocated his hip during a game against Mississippi State in 2019. Tagovailoa underwent surgery for the injury and, later, announced his intention to go into the NFL draft rather than stay at Alabama for his senior year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tagovailoa’s NFL pro day has been delayed.

