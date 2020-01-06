Tua Tagovailoa entering 2020 NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WIAT) — Tua Tagovailoa is going pro. The Alabama Junior quarterback announced in a press conference Monday morning that he would skip his final season of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018 and was back in the mix to win the award in 2019, but his season was cut short after suffering a hip injury against Mississippi St. The injury ended his season and required immediate surgery.

Tagovailoa ends his career at Alabama with a 23-2 record as a starter. He passed for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s received multiple awards, including the 2018 Maxwell Award and the 2018 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Watch Tua Tagovailoa’s Announcement and Q&A

