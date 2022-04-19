This article is written and sponsored by Touchdown Alabama Magazine

Alabama football’s backup quarterbacks’ performances during the Crimson Tide’s spring game caught the eye of 2024 five-star quarterback, DJ Lagway.

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson both showed they are capable of making plays with their arm and feet Saturday. Lagway paid close attention to both signal-callers during his visit to Tuscaloosa for A-Day, and he said he can imagine himself in their shoes.

“I could see myself playing in that offense,” Lagway said. “I saw a lot of things Jalen Milroe did that I feel like I could in that system as well.”

… To read the full article visit https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/04/18/5-star-dual-threat-qb-dj-lagway-can-see-himself-playing-for-alabama-after-a-day-visit/