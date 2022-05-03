This article is written and sponsored by Touchdown Alabama Magazine

Even after his legendary seasons at Alabama, it’s no secret that the early part of Tua Tagovailoa’s career in the NFL has been full of inconsistency.

Tagovailoa was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and was immediately expected to be the franchise’s answer at quarterback after several years of dismay. But even before the southpaw stepped onto the field to compete for the starting spot, he had a massive obstacle to overcome.

Before the start of his rookie season, Tagovailoa was in the middle of rehabbing a dislocated hip he suffered at the end of his playing career with the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, the hip injury would be something that lingered over Tagovailoa as he appeared to not be quite the same player he was when at Alabama.

