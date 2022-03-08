This article is written & sponsored by Touchdown Alabama Magazine

Dynamic 2023 RB Dontavius “DJ” Braswell has Alabama at the top of his recruitment

Alabama football has a new running back target on its 2023 recruiting board in fast-rising prospect, Dontavius “DJ” Braswell.

Braswell is a junior running back at Washington County High School in Sandersville, Georgia. He has pulled in 12 D1 offers since January. Alabama football became the first SEC school to offer Braswell Saturday during its Junior Day.

“Coach Saban told me face to face,” Braswell said. “Alabama has been a great program, and I would love to be a part of that. I was impressed with how coach Saban explained I could help myself on and off the field just in case my plans do not go right.”

…..to read the full story visit https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/03/07/dynamic-2023-rb-dontavius-dj-braswell-has-alabama-at-the-top-of-his-recruitment/

4-Star DB Ellis Robinson felt at home during Saturday visit to Alabama

Ellis Robinson made his first visit to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide in November last weekend.

Robinson garners a four-star rating from several recruiting sites and is considered one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class. The IMG Academy defensive back said his Saturday visit to Tuscaloosa more than exceeded expectations.

…..to read the full article visit https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/03/07/4-star-db-ellis-robinson-felt-at-home-during-saturday-visit-to-alabama/

Alabama football has five crucial positions to watch in spring practice

Wolford will look to get the best five guys on the field to get Alabama back to an imposing group. Both tackle positions will be pivotal as Latham, Brockermeyer, George, Amari Kight, and Tyler Booker (freshman) compete for both spots.

…..to read the full story visit https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/03/07/alabama-football-five-crucial-positions-watch-spring-practice/

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suspended for 2022 football season for betting on games

Former Alabama football wide receiver, Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season by the NFL for betting on games, according to multiple reports.

Ridley played for Alabama from 2015 to 2017 before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in five games in 2021 with the Falcons before leaving the team to focus on his mental health. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote Ridley’s action put the integrity of the game at risk in a letter notifying Ridley of the suspension.

…..to read the full story visit https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/03/07/calvin-ridley-suspended-2022-football-season-for-betting-on-games/

Early Spring Practice Positional Battles: Who competes at left tackle?

Spring practice begins in a few weeks for Alabama football.

Crimson Tide fans are ready to see their team make a return to the College Football Playoff National Championship stage, but the work starts in March and April. Nick Saban has graduated a lot of experience to the NFL Draft, but the Tide has retooled its deck of players and coaches.

The staff at Touchdown Alabama Magazine is getting everyone prepared for spring football with a new series.

We will be highlighting early spring positions battles and which players will earn starting roles. After a breakdown of the center position on the offensive line, we continue with the linemen. We now turn our attention to left tackle:

…..to read the full story visit https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/03/07/alabama-spring-positional-battles-left-tackle/