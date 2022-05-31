This article is written and sponsored by Touchdown Alabama Magazine

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters at 11 a.m. today at SEC Meetings in Destin, Fla.

Since his comments about Texas A&M’s recruiting class and NIL went viral, Saban was asked several times about his statement on Texas A&M “buying every player in its 2022 class.” He also commented on Jackson State paying a player $1 million in NIL funds to attend the program. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Saban is not accusing anyone of cheating.

