Jermaine Burton wants another national championship on his second collegiate team.

He assisted Georgia to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2021, but the wide receiver chose to leave the Bulldogs for Alabama via the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder caught 53 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns in 24 games at Georgia. Burton finished the 2021 campaign with 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns.

