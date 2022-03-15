This article is written & sponsored by Touchdown Alabama Magazine

Spring football returned to the University of Alabama on Friday, March 11.

Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With 15 practice sessions – including the A-Day Game – the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews on marquee players.

We start things off on offense with quarterback Bryce Young.

BRYCE YOUNG

Classification: Junior

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Pasadena, Calif.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 194 pounds

Strengths: Accuracy, pocket awareness, experience, ball placement, decision making, poise

Weaknesses: None that are glaring

SUMMARY FOR SPRING PRACTICE

What more can be said about Bryce Young that hasn’t been already. In his first year on the job at Alabama, he proved to be the best quarterback and best player in all of college football.

The expectations put on Young when he first arrived at Alabama in the class of 2020 were lofty enough as he was the top quarterback in the nation when he committed, but somehow he proved to exceed those expectations in 2021.

In 15 games Young threw for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and just seven interceptions as he went on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy in a landslide. What was so spectacular about Young’s season was his precision with the football as he rarely put it in harm’s way which is a trait Nick Saban looks for in all his quarterbacks. But Young’s style of play was anything but conservative, the highlights of him throwing to Jameson Williams alone will make take your breath away.

