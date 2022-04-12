This article is written and sponsored by Touchdown Alabama Magazine

Bryce Young is back at the University of Alabama as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

He looks to have another great season to position himself as the No. 1 pick for the 2023 NFL Draft. As he eyes a chance to win a College Football Playoff National Championship as a starting quarterback, Jalen Milroe is locking up the primary backup role.

The sophomore from Texas has performed well in spring practice, and Nick Saban is encouraged by his growth as a passer.

… To read the full article visit https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/04/12/alabama-fans-need-hype-jalen-milroe/