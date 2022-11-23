TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is set to play Auburn University Saturday in the 87th Iron Bowl.

Alabama (9-2) is coming off a win against Austin Peay at home, 34-0. Auburn (5-6) comes into this one after defeating Western Kentucky, 41-17. Neither team has had the season they wanted, but bragging rights for the state are still on the line. Last year, the Crimson Tide won in a four-overtime thriller, 24-22.

Here’s what to look for in the Iron Bowl:

This could be Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s last game

With Alabama having little of a chance to make the College Football Playoff, this could be the last time you see Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the crimson jerseys. Both are projected top-10 picks in 2023 NFL Draft and it is highly unlikely they play in the bowl game with the risk of getting injured.

Can Alabama stop Auburn’s 1-2 punch at running back?

Junior running back Tank Bigsby has been one of the best running backs in the SEC for the last three years. This year alone, he has 907 yards on 164 carries to go with 10 touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter is another explosive back who will look to take the starting role if Bigsby declares for the draft at the end of the season. Hunter has 541 yards on 93 carries and seven touchdowns. If Bama can stop the run and force Robby Ashford to throw the ball, the Crimson Tide have a great shot at winning.

This game may be closer than many expect

Alabama opens up this game as a 22-point favorite. Without a deep-threat receiver, it’s hard to see the Crimson Tide blowing the Tigers out. Bama will be forced to drive the ball down the field consistently and at the end of the day, it’s the Iron Bowl. Anything can happen in this game and as past Iron Bowls have shown, expect the unexpected.

Betting Lines