3 Alabama Football players named Walter Camp All-Americans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (ALABAMA ATHLETICS)– Alabama football’s defensive back Xavier McKinney, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. were honored as Second-Team Walter Camp All-Americans, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Thursday evening at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

McKinney, an elite defensive back, ranks 12th in the SEC in tackles with 85 through 12 games. He is also Alabama’s leader in tackles, including 4.5 for loss (-32 yards) and two sacks (-13 yards). As a junior, he has forced four fumbles and added three interceptions (78 yards) to go with five pass breakups and four quarterback hurries and has also returned one of his interceptions for an 81-yard touchdown.

Waddle leads the nation in punt return average at 24.9 yards per return with 19 for 474 yards and a touchdown, including a long of 77. The sophomore has also returned four kickoffs for 152 yards and one score and has added more than 53 yards and six touchdowns on 32 catches at wideout this season. Earlier this week, he was selected as a first team All-America at returner by Pro Football Focus and tabbed SEC Special Teams Player of the Year.

The Crimson Tide’s starting right tackle, Wills Jr., has anchored the Tide’s offensive line that has surrendered only 12 sacks in 381 pass attempts this season. Wills Jr. graded out at over 91 percent for the Crimson Tide along the front allowing only one sack all season and only 3.5 quarterback hurries while missing only seven assignments in 714 snaps for a success rate of 99.9 percent.

This is the 130th edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation’s oldest All-America team. Twenty-six players have been selected to the first team by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 25 players were selected to the second team.

