KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is traveling to Neyland Stadium Saturday for a top-10 showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers at 2:30 p.m.

The Crimson Tide (6-0) is facing what arguably is their biggest test of the year, after escaping an upset against Texas A&M, 24-20. The Vols (5-0), who haven’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, come into this after crushing LSU in Death Valley, 40-13. For the first time since 1989, both teams will be coming into the game undefeated. Alabama defeated Tennessee 52-24 last year in Tuscaloosa.

Here’s what to look for in the game:

Bryce Young’s status

Nick Saban said in a press conference Monday that Bryce Young was going to be evaluated by a doctor again, but no update has come since. Most are expecting Young to play due to the magnitude of the game and the fact that Saban said Young asked to come in late in the A&M game. If Young can’t play, it will be interesting to see if Jalen Milroe can limit turnovers and run the offense efficiently.

Hendon Hooker and Tennessee WR’s vs Bama DB’s

Hendon Hooker throws one of the best deep balls in college football, this season, he’s thrown for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jalin Hyatt is leading the Vols in receiving with 388 yards and five touchdowns. Alabama defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold haven’t given up too many explosive plays, but have been beat on routes and committed a handful of pass-interference penalties. Alabama as a team has only forced three turnovers this season, getting the ball back to the offense and keeping Tennessee’s offense off the field could be huge for Bama to win the game.

If the game turns into a shoot-out, who has the advantage?

Tennessee has scored over 30 points in every game they’ve played this season, They haven’t quite played a defense like Alabama up to this point though. Bama ranks No. 6 in total defense in the country. If this game turns into a shoot-out, it’s going to come down to whose defense can get the key stop. Will Anderson had eight quarterback hurries last week and Dallas Turner finished with two sacks. They will play a pivotal role in this game and Alabama’s defense, which is filled with depth and returning starters, may end up making the biggest play in the game.

