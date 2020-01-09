The Crimson Standard Capital Initiative surpasses halfway point of $600 Million fundraising goal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – In less than two years since launching, The Crimson Standard, Alabama Athletics’ 10-year capital initiative, has surpassed the halfway point of its fundraising goal of $600 million, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Thursday. To date, over $309 million in gifts and pledges has been received.

“We are so grateful to all of our generous donors who have helped us reach this milestone,” said Byrne. “To have eclipsed the halfway point in less than two years since the launch of our 10-year plan speaks to the level of support for the future of Alabama Athletics and to the hard work and dedication for this initiative by our staff in the Crimson Tide Foundation.”

The Crimson Standard, which was formally unveiled on August 16, 2018, was designed to comprehensively elevate the student-athlete experience, recruiting efforts and the overall game-day experience for all Crimson Tide fans.

Currently, construction is underway for facility enhancements at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility and Rhoads Stadium. In addition, a brand new, state-of-the-art Sports Science Center, featuring advanced treatment services and technology with spaces dedicated to cryotherapy, chiropractic, stretch, massage, relaxation, recovery and mental health services, will be added on the south side of the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.